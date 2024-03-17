Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Shares to Split on Monday, March 25th

Shares of Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Free Report) are set to split on Monday, March 25th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, March 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 25th.

Interlink Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LINK opened at $11.37 on Friday. Interlink Electronics has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 million, a P/E ratio of 126.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interlink Electronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interlink Electronics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,051 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Interlink Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

