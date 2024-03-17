Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 30,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $134.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.66 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.78.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

