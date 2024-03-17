Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 144 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 30,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $134.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average is $120.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.66 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.