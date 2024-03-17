Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 19.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 7.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %

MDT opened at $83.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.