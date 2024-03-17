Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,235.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,238.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,039.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

