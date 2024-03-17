Insider Selling: United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Sells $124,265.54 in Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total value of $124,265.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,996.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 0.9 %

USLM opened at $291.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.98. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.36.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 26.50%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USLM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,654.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 43,123 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,359,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

