Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Sells $40,000.00 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CTO Larsh Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,167 shares in the company, valued at $200,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Larsh Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stem alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Larsh Johnson sold 35,880 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $78,577.20.

On Friday, February 16th, Larsh Johnson sold 12,117 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $38,410.89.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $1.85 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $291.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STEM

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.