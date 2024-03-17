Insider Selling: NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Sells $100,120.00 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $100,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,404.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NV5 Global Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $97.19 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.30 and a 12 month high of $119.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NVEE shares. TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 329.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 378,353 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 86.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,685,000 after buying an additional 157,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth approximately $17,043,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,890,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 54.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 156,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

