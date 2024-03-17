Insider Selling: Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) CEO Sells $32,144.45 in Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,105 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $32,144.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,109.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

EVBN stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.88. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Evans Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Evans Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 385.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 254,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 47,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,731 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 334.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 33,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.