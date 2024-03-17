Insider Buying: United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) VP Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 1,500 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,763 shares in the company, valued at $712,922.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Fire Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.36. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $287.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Fire Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 134,553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 82,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.