Insider Buying: DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Director Acquires $36,100.00 in Stock

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Burdiek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 571,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,457.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
DocGo Stock Performance
Shares of DCGO stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a market cap of $381.26 million, a PE ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91. DocGo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,029,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after acquiring an additional 373,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,804,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after acquiring an additional 132,263 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after acquiring an additional 709,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DocGo Company Profile
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
