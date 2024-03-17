Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INGR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average of $104.78. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $118.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,902,922 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

