Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s current price.

IMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Immuneering

Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $1.91 on Friday. Immuneering has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $14.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.75.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 11.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth $154,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 284,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter worth $2,567,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter worth $99,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.