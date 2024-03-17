Ignite Planners LLC Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

AMP opened at $419.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.80 and a 200-day moving average of $362.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.23 and a 52 week high of $421.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.