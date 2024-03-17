Ignite Planners LLC Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.31.

NYSE TT opened at $291.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $294.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

