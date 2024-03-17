Ignite Planners LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,743 shares of company stock valued at $56,894,968. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $191.06 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.17 and a 200-day moving average of $136.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

