Ignite Planners LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.78 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $418,428 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

