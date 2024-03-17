Ignite Planners LLC Has $129,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $60,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

