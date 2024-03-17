Ignite Planners LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,905,067.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,301,292 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $294.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.41. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

