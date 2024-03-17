Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Trimmed by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.