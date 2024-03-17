Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.