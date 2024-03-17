Helix Acquisition Corp. II’s Quiet Period To End on March 20th (NASDAQ:HLXB)

Helix Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:HLXB – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 20th. Helix Acquisition Corp. II had issued 16,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Helix Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance
Shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Helix Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $10.83.
Helix Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Helix Acquisition Corp. II
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.