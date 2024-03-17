Helix Acquisition Corp. II’s Quiet Period To End on March 20th (NASDAQ:HLXB)

Helix Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:HLXB – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 20th. Helix Acquisition Corp. II had issued 16,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Helix Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Helix Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $10.83.

Helix Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Helix Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Helix Acquisition Corp. II is based in BOSTON.

