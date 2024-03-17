HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 33,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $321.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $328.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.47.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.26.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

