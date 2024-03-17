Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

