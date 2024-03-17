Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $22,761.00 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $22,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,461,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,156,074. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hagerty Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HGTY stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hagerty

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.