Guggenheim Upgrades Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) to Neutral

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $156.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.42 and a 200 day moving average of $179.42. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $131.62 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $211,739.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,824,446.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $211,739.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,824,446.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 756,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,747,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,440 shares of company stock worth $80,383,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

