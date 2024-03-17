Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stake Raised by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,273,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,210,276 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after buying an additional 766,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,549,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after acquiring an additional 695,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,031,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.