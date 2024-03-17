Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 14th total of 5,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.31. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,528,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,064,000 after buying an additional 650,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.