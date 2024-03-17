Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $452.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,878,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 343,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 319,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 293,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,472 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

