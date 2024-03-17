Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Gladstone Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $452.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.25.
Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital
About Gladstone Capital
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Capital
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.