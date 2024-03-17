GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Up 5.5 %

GIGM opened at $1.34 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.