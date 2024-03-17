Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Up 3,284,900% After Analyst Upgrade

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) shares were up 3,284,900% during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $5.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Geron traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 80,932,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 679% from the average daily volume of 10,390,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Geron by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Geron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
