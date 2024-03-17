General Motors (NYSE:GM) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

GM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $41.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $602,280,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 454.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,961,000 after buying an additional 4,275,293 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

