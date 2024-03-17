Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in CyberArk Software by 14.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $258.98 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $283.00. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.34.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CYBR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

