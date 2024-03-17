Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $80,456,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,391,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $65,522,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,535.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,156,000 after purchasing an additional 388,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $164.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.33. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

