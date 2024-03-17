Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 996 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $132.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.