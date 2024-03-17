Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA VB opened at $220.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
