Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $220.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.