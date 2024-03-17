First Hawaiian Bank Sells 190 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,889,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,889,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,607 shares of company stock worth $38,190,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $298.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.73. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.01 and a twelve month high of $320.78. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

