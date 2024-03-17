First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,983 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,019,999,000 after buying an additional 12,883,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after buying an additional 421,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,131,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $260,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,117. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

