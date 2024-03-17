First Hawaiian Bank Raises Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $89.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.