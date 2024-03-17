First Hawaiian Bank Invests $1.82 Million in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,865.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,023,106. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WTS opened at $204.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.37. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.25 and a twelve month high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

