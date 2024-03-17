First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.57.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $395.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $404.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

