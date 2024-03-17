First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the February 14th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $23.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 million. On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.