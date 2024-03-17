EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

EverCommerce Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.08.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. Research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $32,562.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,412 shares of company stock worth $220,221. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

