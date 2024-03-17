Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

EIGR opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $7.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

