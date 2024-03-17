Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 1.18. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.40.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
