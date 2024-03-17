Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,328. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $878.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $706.74 and a 200 day moving average of $547.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $238.94 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

