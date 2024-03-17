Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.800-7.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.0 billion-$41.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.3 billion. Dollar General also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.80-7.75 EPS.

DG stock opened at $151.95 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $564,881,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,956,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,853,000 after acquiring an additional 174,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

