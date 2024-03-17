Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Dollar General Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of DG stock opened at $151.95 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.46 and a 200 day moving average of $128.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41.
Dollar General Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.68.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General
About Dollar General
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dollar General
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.