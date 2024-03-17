DNB Asset Management AS Sells 4,078 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -42.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.