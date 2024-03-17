DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter valued at $4,386,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Insulet by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Insulet by 689.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at $14,897,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Insulet by 19.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at Insulet
In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insulet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.09 and its 200 day moving average is $179.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
