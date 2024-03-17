DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter valued at $4,386,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Insulet by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Insulet by 689.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at $14,897,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Insulet by 19.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.33.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.09 and its 200 day moving average is $179.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

